Gulf Lloyds' IPO Gains Momentum with Strong Retail Investor Interest

Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited's IPO has seen notable interest from investors, especially from retail participants, with a strong 3.07 times subscription on its first day. The company, renowned for its quality assurance services across multiple industries, aims to further solidify its market presence with this public offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:15 IST
Gulf Lloyds' IPO Gains Momentum with Strong Retail Investor Interest
Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited IPO Attracts Strong Retail Participation on Opening Day, Overall Subscription Crosses 3 Times. Image Credit: ANI

Gulf Lloyds (India) Limited, a leader in third-party inspections, testing, and certifications, experienced a positive response on the first day of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 20, 2026. Reports indicate that the IPO was subscribed 3.07 times by midday, propelled by robust interest from retail investors.

According to the data available, the Retail Individual Investor category led with a subscription rate of 5.45 times, while the HNI/NII category attracted a 0.69 times subscription. Set to close on July 22, 2026, the IPO aims to issue over 1.8 million shares at ₹100 each, with plans to list on the BSE SME platform.

Since its inception in 2011, Gulf Lloyds has expanded its operations to over 25 countries, employing more than 1,600 professionals. The company's extensive client roster includes major public and private sector players such as BPCL, Reliance Industries, and Adani Total Gas. Offering independent inspection and certification services, Gulf Lloyds is vital in assisting various industries in compliance and quality assurance, contributing significantly to operational safety and reliability.

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