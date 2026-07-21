U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions Escalate Over Tariffs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced significant tariffs on a wide array of Canadian imports, marking a notable escalation in trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Bessent detailed the 50% tariffs as a form of "reciprocity" following Canada's trade actions against U.S. dairies, alcohol, and beverages.

This latest development highlights an ongoing economic dispute, pointing to possible repercussions for both nations' markets as they adjust to the new trade barriers.