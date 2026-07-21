Significant Decline in China's Iranian Oil Purchases
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a significant drop in China's purchase of Iranian oil, due to sanctions on Chinese private refineries and China's substantial strategic petroleum reserve. This move has pressured Iran's oil exports, reducing them by approximately 40% in recent months.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed on Tuesday a notable decline in China's acquisition of Iranian oil. He attributed this decrease to newly imposed sanctions targeting China's private, or 'teapot,' refineries.
In an exclusive interview with Fox Business Network, Bessent explained that these sanctions have led to a significant reduction in oil purchases by Chinese firms. This has been part of a broader strategy to pressure the Iranian regime economically.
Bessent further highlighted that the drop was also driven by China's substantial strategic petroleum reserve, which has consequently reduced their need for crude imports by approximately 40% over the past few months, impacting Iran's oil revenue significantly.
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