Novo Nordisk Sues Eli Lilly Over Misleading Weight-Loss Ads

Novo Nordisk has sued Eli Lilly, accusing the company of false advertising by comparing their weight-loss drugs unfairly. Novo claims Eli Lilly's ads misrepresent clinical trial data, portraying Novo's medications as less effective. The lawsuit demands retraction of ads and damages for alleged lost profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:02 IST
Novo Nordisk Sues Eli Lilly Over Misleading Weight-Loss Ads
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  • United States

Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly in a U.S. federal court, accusing the American pharmaceutical company of false advertising over its weight-loss medication claims. The allegations suggest that Eli Lilly's promotional strategies are misleading, claiming superiority over Novo's drugs.

According to Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly violated various advertising and competition laws through a nationwide campaign that unfairly compared the highest doses of its own medications to lower doses of Novo's. This, they argue, omits newer, more effective doses that Novo offers, providing an inaccurate picture to potential consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey, seeks to compel Eli Lilly to withdraw the problematic advertisements and rectify the misleading content. It further seeks damages, including profits Eli Lilly made as a result of the controversial ads. Eli Lilly has yet to comment on the accusations.

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