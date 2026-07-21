New Finance Minister Faces Challenges Amid Economic Shifts

In financial markets, the sterling dipped while UK gilt yields reached fresh two-month highs on Tuesday. This was as investors weighed the implications of increased government spending and how newly appointed finance minister John Healey would manage it.

The pound eased off its early gains against the dollar, trading down 0.37% at $1.3370, and fell 0.33% against the euro, at approximately 85.27 pence. Healey's appointment, a surprising choice for the role, was seen positively by most, given his Treasury experience. However, he faces the challenge of funding key areas while cutting welfare spending, adhering to Prime Minister Andy Burnham's fiscal constraints.

Among the market reactions, UK gilts saw a rise, with the 10-year bond yield slightly higher at 5.0586%. Defence stocks also climbed on speculation of increased spending under Healey. Burnham's early announcements hinted at flexible fiscal policies, stirring investor concerns about potential shifts. Meanwhile, new economic data suggests the Bank of England might ease rates next year.