Tension-Fueled Rise: Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

Oil prices surged over 2% on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with threats from Yemen's Houthis, impacted market stability. Brent crude futures climbed by $1.89, reaching $91.11 a barrel by early afternoon.

The oil market's immediate reaction comes amid U.S. military actions in southern Iran and subsequent retaliations by Iran on U.S. assets in the Middle East. Heightened concerns over the Strait of Hormuz's security, a vital oil-transit channel, have added fuel to fears of supply disruptions.

In this volatile context, a senior Iranian official disclosed ceasefire proposals mediated to halt hostilities, aiming to restore stability. However, the looming threat of further energy supply interruption and potential naval blockades underscores the fragile equilibrium in global trade dynamics.