Political Storm Brews as BJP and Opposition Clash Over Protests and NEET Controversy

BJP's Samik Bhattacharya criticizes TMC's Mamata Banerjee's support for CJP, calling it a political downfall. Amid protests by Congress against Modi's leadership and alleged NEET paper leaks, tensions rise. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda engage with protesters, showcasing escalating political dynamics in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:59 IST
Political Storm Brews as BJP and Opposition Clash Over Protests and NEET Controversy
West Bengal BJP chief and MP Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery outburst, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya targeted Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for her unexpected backing of the CJP, describing it as a stark representation of her declining political influence. Bhattacharya sarcastically compared her earlier self-proclaimed image as a 'lioness' to now aligning with what he mockingly termed the 'cockroach party.'

Meanwhile, the political landscape remains charged as Congress conducts demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's residence, attacking the BJP-led government's handling of student-related issues and the alleged NEET examination paper leaks. Bhattacharya dismissed these protests as mere democratic expressions, challenging Congress to secure victories against BJP-ruled states.

At the protest site, Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefly interacted with Rahul Gandhi, while Health Minister JP Nadda visited injured students at RML Hospital. The Congress continues to voice dissatisfaction over their alleged silencing in Parliament, with leaders like Rajeev Shukla and Sandeep Dikshit urging nationwide support for the affected youth, accusing the government of politicizing the educational controversy.

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