Spain Fights Tobacco: New Smoking and Vaping Restrictions on the Horizon

Spain plans to ban smoking on outdoor terraces, regulating vaping like traditional smoking. Health Minister Monica Garcia highlights public health needs and aims to put Spain at the forefront of tobacco control. The proposal, pending parliamentary approval, faces opposition from the hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:54 IST
Spain Fights Tobacco: New Smoking and Vaping Restrictions on the Horizon
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  • Spain

Spain is set to introduce significant anti-smoking regulations, including a ban on smoking on outdoor terraces and treating vaping products like traditional cigarettes. Health Minister Monica Garcia announced the plan, aiming to address new public health challenges and reinstating Spain as a leader in tobacco control.

Garcia emphasized the detrimental impact of tobacco, citing that it causes approximately 50,000 deaths annually and contributes to 30% of cancer cases in the country. The draft bill seeks to extend smoke-free zones and may face challenges in the fragmented parliament, with some opposition demanding adjustments to protect the hospitality industry.

The proposed rules would extend smoking bans to areas like public building entrances, playgrounds, and sports venues. The initiative also targets e-cigarettes and other nicotine products, aligning their regulation with that of traditional tobacco. However, hospitality groups argue the measures might push smoking into private spaces, worsening second-hand smoke exposure.

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