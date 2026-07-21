Historic First: India's Presidential Visit to North Macedonia Aims to Double Trade

President Droupadi Murmu's first visit to North Macedonia marks a significant step in boosting India-North Macedonia relations. The nations agreed to double trade, enhance cooperation across various sectors, increase educational assistance, and bolster healthcare ties. A Mahatma Gandhi statue was also jointly unveiled to symbolize shared values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:05 IST
Historic First: India's Presidential Visit to North Macedonia Aims to Double Trade
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Macedonia

India and North Macedonia have taken a major step forward in strengthening bilateral relations, with Indian President Droupadi Murmu announcing a goal to double trade between the two countries. This announcement was made during a historic visit, the first of its kind by an Indian President to North Macedonia.

During talks with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President Murmu emphasized economic cooperation, identifying key sectors such as IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and tourism as focal points for growth. An India-North Macedonia Business Forum is expected to drive these initiatives.

Additionally, President Murmu announced a doubling of ITEC training slots for North Macedonia and renewed commitments in healthcare collaboration. In a gesture of friendship, both leaders unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Skopje. The visit is part of a three-nation tour aimed at enhancing India's international partnerships.

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