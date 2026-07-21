Market Watch: Mild Declines Amid Geopolitical Caution and Profit Booking

Indian benchmark equity indices experienced slight declines on Tuesday, reflecting investor caution driven by geopolitical uncertainties and profit booking following a recent rally. The BSE Sensex ended at 77,470.11, marking a decrease of 238.41 points or 0.31 percent, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,187.70, down by 50.80 points or 0.21 percent.

Sectoral performances on the NSE presented a mixed picture; Nifty Auto gained 0.93 percent, Nifty Metal rose 0.63 percent, Nifty Pharma advanced 0.34 percent, and Nifty Private Bank edged up 0.07 percent. Conversely, declines were noted in Nifty PSU Bank at 0.88 percent, Nifty IT at 0.61 percent, Nifty FMCG at 0.31 percent, Nifty Financial Services at 0.16 percent, and Nifty Media at 0.04 percent.

Shriram Finance emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty index, rising 2.77 percent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, UltraTech Cement, and HCL Technologies. Conversely, HDFC Bank, Infosys, SBI, TCS, and Reliance Industries were among the top losers. Analysts such as Riyank Arora from Hedged.in view the decline as moderate, driven by profit-taking rather than a significant shift in market sentiment. The continued support above immediate levels suggests a constructive outlook, encouraging a buy-on-dips strategy with disciplined risk management.

Analyzing the broader market, Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments highlights midcap stocks' performance amid expectations of robust corporate earnings supported by demand-led business conditions, which are projected to stay healthy through the latter half of the financial year 2027. The market exhibits a mixed range due to the underperformance of large-cap stocks, moderated by geopolitical challenges and inflows.

Global market indicators showed mixed outcomes. As of reporting, Brent crude traded at USD 89.33 per barrel, and the Indian rupee stood at Rs 96.24 per US dollar. Significant gains were observed in Asian markets, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 2.92 percent, South Korea's KOSPI adding 3.43 percent, Taiwan's Weighted Index advancing by 4.03 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times rising 0.51 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slightly declined by 0.03 percent. (ANI)