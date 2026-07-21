Innocent Bystander Sues US Secret Service after White House Shootout

In a development raising questions about public safety and the obligations of federal entities, lawyers representing a wounded bystander plan to sue the U.S. Secret Service. The incident occurred during a shootout outside the White House in May, involving Secret Service agents and a gunman.

Benjamin Del Real, Jr., a 25-year-old on leave from active U.S. Army duty, was with family in the vicinity when he was hit in the abdomen. The law firm's statement highlights the indiscriminate firing by Secret Service agents, emphasizing Del Real faced imminent danger without any forewarnings or protective measures.

The forthcoming lawsuit, under the federal Tort Claims Act, demands the preservation of all pertinent evidence, including firearms, shell casings, and surveillance videos, to ensure accountability in the agency's operational procedures during the crisis.