Carney and Trump: Intensifying Trade Talks Amidst Tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to intensify trade negotiations following Trump's latest tariff threats against Canada. The discussions aim to explore all options in the coming weeks as both leaders seek to navigate the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs.
- Country:
- United States
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he has engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump to intensify trade negotiations. This development follows Trump's latest tariff threats against Canada.
Carney emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the two leaders agreed to ramp up talks over the coming weeks. He pointed out that all options are on the table should the United States proceed with imposing further tariffs.
The Canadian leader continues to prioritize crafting a strategic response that addresses the economic implications and maintains strong bilateral relations with the United States, amidst ongoing economic tensions.