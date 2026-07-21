Carney and Trump: Intensifying Trade Talks Amidst Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he has engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump to intensify trade negotiations. This development follows Trump's latest tariff threats against Canada.

Carney emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the two leaders agreed to ramp up talks over the coming weeks. He pointed out that all options are on the table should the United States proceed with imposing further tariffs.

The Canadian leader continues to prioritize crafting a strategic response that addresses the economic implications and maintains strong bilateral relations with the United States, amidst ongoing economic tensions.