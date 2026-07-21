Global Decline in U.S.-Backed Pediatric HIV Treatment: A Closer Look

A new study highlights a concerning decrease in U.S.-backed pediatric HIV treatment, with approximately 77,000 fewer children receiving care this year compared to the previous one. The research attributes this drop to the Trump administration’s cuts and modifications to foreign aid policies.

While the study specifically examines U.S. support, it notes that some children might have been treated by other sources like national governments or alternative donors. Researchers analyzed U.S. government data, finding a 14% year-on-year decline in pediatric treatment. However, further detailed country-level data is necessary for a thorough assessment.

At the AIDS 2026 conference, co-author Kenneth Ngure stressed the urgency of addressing these gaps. U.S. officials argue the decline signals fewer infections among children, while researchers challenge this by pointing to steeper declines last year in countries such as Uganda and Kenya.