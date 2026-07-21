India's Mobile Shoppers Pose Challenge for D2C Brands: Report

A recent report by AppMaker, now part of StarApps, reveals that nearly 94% of mobile shoppers visiting direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand websites in India exit without making a purchase. This startling statistic underscores a significant hurdle for online retailers, even as India's mobile commerce market experiences rapid expansion.

Despite the strong shift towards mobile shopping, where 78% of D2C traffic comes from smartphones, the conversion rate lags at a mere 1.5% on mobile websites. In contrast, mobile applications boast a significantly higher conversion rate of 4.5%, nearly tripling the success rate of websites. This disparity highlights the pressing need for brands to optimize for better customer experiences, especially with app-based shopping driving stronger engagement.

The report emphasizes the importance of early engagement and customer retention, noting that 73% of app users uninstall within a week if not engaged promptly. Yet, early engagement leads to long-term retention, with app users making 28% of total digital revenue despite comprising only 1-2% of customers. As mobile shopping strengthens its hold, D2C brands must prioritize conversion and retention to leverage the burgeoning digital commerce landscape in India.