Tech and Mining Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Earnings Reports

European shares rose on Tuesday as technology and mining sectors gained, counteracting higher oil prices due to Middle East tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.6% rise, driven by strong performances from ASMI and ASML. Investors anticipate earnings reports from major tech companies and European banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:52 IST
Tech and Mining Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Earnings Reports
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European shares climbed on Tuesday as technology and mining sectors spearheaded the rise, distracting from increased oil prices prompted by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Notably, Brent crude soared over 2.5% following U.S. military actions in Iran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.6% to 643.19 points, ending a two-day losing streak. Technology stocks, led by ASMI and ASML, soared 2.1%, while markets keenly awaited earnings reports from major tech firms like Alphabet, assessing the longevity of AI-related demand.

Attention will also be on upcoming earnings from European banks like Banco Santander. Meanwhile, Swiss bank Julius Baer and Wienerberger faced declines due to missed expectations and profit warnings, respectively. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday holds potential implications for interest rate decisions.

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