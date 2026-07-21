Drug Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk Battens Down Against Eli Lilly's Ad Campaign

Novo Nordisk has initiated a legal battle against Eli Lilly, accusing the latter of false advertising. According to a lawsuit filed in a U.S. federal court, Novo claims Lilly misrepresented its weight-loss medications by unfairly comparing them against older doses of Novo's products.

The lawsuit, presented in New Jersey's U.S. District Court, argues that Eli Lilly violated advertising laws, including the Lanham Act, by advertising its obesity and diabetes drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro through misleading campaigns. Novo asserts that these campaigns compared Lilly's highest approved doses with lower doses of Novo's treatments, Wegovy and Ozempic, omitting newer, stronger doses.

This legal action arises amid intense competition between Novo and Lilly within the lucrative U.S. obesity drug market, projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. Novo is pressing for a court order to retract Lilly's advertisements, correct the claims, and seek damages for alleged profits gained from these ads. Meanwhile, both companies' stock performance exhibited minimal fluctuations following the suit.