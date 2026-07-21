Novo Nordisk's Legal Battle: Weighing In on Eli Lilly's Claims

Novo Nordisk has taken Eli Lilly to court, alleging false advertising practices. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey, claims Eli Lilly unfairly promoted its weight-loss drugs by comparing higher doses to Novo’s lower doses, omitting information on newer, more effective versions.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant claims Lilly's advertisements used outdated clinical data to create misleading comparisons. Novo Nordisk seeks a court order to halt the ads, demanding Lilly issue corrective statements and threatening further legal action.

In response to Novo's cease-and-desist letter, Lilly included a disclaimer in its ads, which Novo labeled inadequate. The controversy centers around comparative weight-loss statements that Novo claims are unfounded and misleading.