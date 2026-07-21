General Motors Drives Profits Despite Economic Challenges

In a resilient move amidst economic uncertainty, General Motors announced an increase in its full-year earnings forecast following a significant 30% rise in second-quarter core profits. The success comes primarily from lucrative SUV and truck sales.

Despite facing higher gas prices and persistent inflation, consumers have shown a willingness to invest in GM's pricier models, boosting average vehicle sales to $52,000 during the quarter. This consumer confidence allowed GM to outpace profit expectations, notwithstanding inflation and the impact of tariffs.

CEO Mary Barra addressed shareholders, explaining that GM will increase domestic production to mitigate future tariff risks. Despite a 31% drop in net income due to restructuring costs, GM's North American profit margin improved, highlighting the company's strategic adjustments to current economic conditions.