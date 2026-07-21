Steel Exchange India Ltd Soars with Impressive Q1 Growth and Debt Reduction

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) has announced a groundbreaking performance in its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company, a frontrunner in South India's integrated steel manufacturing sector, posted a remarkable 46.89% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,502.56 Lakhs. A strong focus on cost control and strategic capital investments played key roles in this success.

Throughout this period, SEIL reported a total income of ₹27,070.92 Lakhs, demonstrating significant operational efficiencies despite volatile raw material prices. A strategic infusion of capital, including ₹14,089.50 Lakhs from convertible equity share warrants, propelled the company's net worth to an unprecedented ₹67,276.25 Lakhs.

SEIL's management highlighted the company's debt reduction as a critical achievement, with the debt-to-equity ratio improving to 0.27x from 0.48x YoY. This financial robustness aligns with SEIL's mission to support India's growing infrastructure needs while ensuring sustainable growth for its stakeholders.