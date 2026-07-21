Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Imposes Tariffs on Canadian Imports

The U.S. has imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian imports in response to Ottawa's trade actions on American dairy, alcohol, and beverages. This move comes after Canada's duties on U.S. autos, steel, aluminum, and liquor. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls this 'reciprocity' against Canada's discriminatory practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:22 IST
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Imposes Tariffs on Canadian Imports
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The trade tension between the United States and Canada escalated as the U.S. announced a significant 50% tariff on a range of Canadian imports. This decision is a response to Canada's restrictive actions against American dairy, alcohol, and beverages.

Announced by President Donald Trump, the tariffs target almost $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. The U.S. government cites Canada's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. autos, steel, aluminum, liquor, and its stringent dairy tariffs as catalysts for the recent move.

In a revealing interview with Fox Business Network, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Canada's 'highly discriminatory' stance on dairy products, underscoring the contentious removal of U.S. alcohol and beverages from Canadian shelves. Bessent emphasized that the escalation is merely a reciprocal action to Canada's trade practices.

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