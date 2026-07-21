Trump Promises Support for Lebanon's Recovery

During a pivotal meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined America's intentions to bolster Lebanon in its efforts to recover from decades of hardship.

Trump acknowledged the historical challenges faced by the Middle Eastern nation, asserting that Lebanon has been 'badly treated' but emphasized the U.S. commitment to ensuring the country receives the respect and assistance it deserves.

Under Trump's assurance, the U.S. vowed to extend support that would aid Lebanon in its path towards restoration and international dignity.