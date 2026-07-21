Aoun's Diplomatic Mission: Aiming for Peace in Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is in Washington, D.C., on a mission to garner U.S. support for disarming the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and facilitating Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. This diplomatic visit marks the first time a Lebanese head of state has visited the White House in nearly two decades. The meeting occurs as Lebanon faces significant humanitarian and political challenges, with thousands displaced due to previous conflicts with Israel.

Aoun, a former army commander and Maronite Christian, met with President Donald Trump, expressing that U.S. leverage is crucial in restoring Lebanon's sovereignty. Aoun's written proposal outlines a strategy for Hezbollah's disarmament and emphasizes this move as a historic opportunity for regional stability and peace.

Despite opposition from Hezbollah, Aoun has stood firm in pursuing talks with Israel, a controversial move that underscores a shift in Lebanon's foreign policy dynamics. The ongoing regional tensions, including recent Israeli-Hezbollah skirmishes, highlight the precarious path to achieving lasting peace in the region.