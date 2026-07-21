FTSE 100 Climbs As Banking and Energy Stocks Strengthen

Britain’s FTSE 100 index saw an upswing, closing higher thanks to the strength in banking and energy sectors. A notable rise was observed in Mitie Group shares after OCS Group announced their £3.1 billion buyout deal. Additionally, the midcap FTSE 250 also reported an increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:00 IST
FTSE 100 Climbs As Banking and Energy Stocks Strengthen
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On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 index in Britain closed on a higher note, primarily driven by gains in banking and energy stocks.

The day's standout was Mitie Group, with its shares soaring following the announcement of a £3.1 billion buyout deal by OCS Group.

This bullish sentiment was echoed in the midcap FTSE 250 index, which posted a gain of 0.90%.

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