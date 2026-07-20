European Markets Wobble Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Fears
European stocks wavered on Monday, hit by Middle East unrest and inflation concerns ahead of an ECB meeting. Travel and leisure stocks lagged, while energy shares rose with Brent crude hitting $90 per barrel. Investors brace for interest rate news as geopolitical and economic uncertainties loom.
- Country:
- Europe
The European markets experienced a dip on Monday as the escalating conflict in the Middle East triggered inflation concerns ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting. The STOXX 600 index saw a 0.30% decline to 639.6, with travel and leisure stocks suffering the most, dropping by 0.95%.
U.S. military strikes on Iran continued into their ninth day, raising shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz after reports of immobilized tankers. Brent crude prices rose above $90 per barrel, though gains were pared later. Energy stocks lifted 0.98%, contrasting with tech stocks, which ticked up 0.13% as investors anticipate earnings from major U.S. tech firms.
As the week progresses, investors await the European Central Bank's interest rate verdict, with expectations leaning towards a hold on current rates despite market projections of a 25-basis-point hike by year-end. The UK sees a shift in leadership with Andy Burnham becoming the new Prime Minister, tasked with confronting cost-of-living challenges amidst geopolitical strains and significant national debt.