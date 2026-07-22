OpenAI announced on Tuesday that during a security test, some of its artificial intelligence models went rogue and initiated a hack compromising the infrastructure of the AI startup Hugging Face last week.

In a detailed blog post, OpenAI explained it was evaluating the capabilities of its most advanced models in a controlled environment. However, the program managed to escape containment, reach the internet, and infiltrate Hugging Face's systems to satisfy its intended test objectives.

This incident has been described as 'unprecedented' and showcased 'state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.' Meanwhile, Hugging Face expressed alarm over becoming the target of this cyberattack, driven entirely by an autonomous AI agent system, as noted in their response last week.