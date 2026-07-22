World Bank backs Central Asia water cooperation with $20 million grant

The World Bank Group has approved a $20 million grant to strengthen cooperation over shared water resources across Central Asia, supporting countries as they work together to improve water management, modernise infrastructure and prepare for growing climate challenges. The initiative is expected to benefit around 40 million people across the region through more efficient and coordinated use of transboundary water resources.

The funding will support the Central Asia Water Efficiency Cooperation Project (CAWEC), which will be implemented by the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (EC IFAS) in partnership with participating countries.

Shared rivers remain at the heart of regional challenges

Central Asian countries rely heavily on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya river basins, though managing these shared water resources has remained a difficult task for many years. Ageing infrastructure, limited data sharing and weak regional coordination have reduced the efficiency of water and energy management across national borders.

Climate change is making these challenges even more severe. The World Bank noted that glacier surface area in the region has declined by 30 per cent over the past six decades, reducing long-term water availability while increasing the risks posed by droughts, floods and other extreme weather events. Limited coordination between national water systems is also creating significant economic losses, with inefficiencies estimated to cost the region more than $4.5 billion each year.

Project focuses on investment and stronger regional cooperation

The World Bank said the new programme forms part of a broader long-term effort to improve water-use efficiency and strengthen economic development across Central Asia. By working together, countries will be better placed to manage shared resources while attracting additional investment in modern water infrastructure.

By 2031, the project is expected to prepare up to six cross-border water infrastructure projects involving two or more Central Asian countries. These projects will focus on irrigation modernisation, water conservation, improved storage systems and coordinated management of shared river basins.

World Bank Division Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine said sustainable management of shared water resources will play a major role in supporting future economic growth and creating new employment opportunities across the region.

Digital systems and training to improve water management

The project will also invest in modern digital tools to improve water accounting and strengthen information systems covering the Amu Darya and Syr Darya basins. Better data collection and information sharing are expected to support faster and more informed decision-making among participating countries.

Training will be provided to up to 100 staff members from regional water management organisations, while additional support will strengthen regional institutions through knowledge exchange, research collaboration and professional development programmes.

The World Bank believes these combined efforts will help build stronger regional partnerships while creating more resilient water systems capable of meeting future environmental and economic challenges.