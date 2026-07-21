Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Rising Tensions Over Terrorism

The Indus Waters Treaty, a critical water-sharing pact between India and Pakistan established in 1960, is currently in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism. India's stance comes amid evolving technological and demographic changes, with plans to advance river management and hydropower projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:48 IST
Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Rising Tensions Over Terrorism
Gates of the Salal Dam on the Chenab river opened after heavy rainfall (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The longstanding Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan is facing significant challenges, as sources indicate that it will remain inactive until Pakistan decisively ends support for cross-border terrorism. Signed in 1960, the treaty's relevance is questioned due to changing geopolitical and environmental circumstances.

Tensions have escalated due to Pakistan's alleged misuse of dispute-resolution mechanisms and its attempts to garner international support. Sources report that India's focus has shifted toward optimizing its use of the Indus waters, with plans for new hydropower projects in the Chenab basin.

India maintains that the current situation is untenable, citing technological advancements and increased water demand. The Cabinet Committee on Security's decision post-terror attack further solidifies India's position, as it emphasizes reforming treaty terms contingent upon the cessation of cross-border terrorism.

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