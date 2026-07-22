Global Markets Rise as Energy Shares Surge Amid Crude Price Spike

On Wednesday, global stock markets rose, driven by a surge in energy shares due to rising crude oil prices reaching six-week highs. Despite the gain, U.S. equity futures fell as investors awaited significant earnings reports from top U.S. tech companies, while the dollar weakened against major currencies.

Japan's yen saw a resurgence after insiders revealed that the Bank of Japan is vigilant about inflation risks, potentially leading to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. In a related incident, two Saudi oil tankers en route to Asia reversed in the Red Sea amidst threats from Houthis, causing a 3.5% increase in Brent crude prices.

The rising oil prices pose challenges for central bankers, as both the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve prepare to deliberate on monetary policy. Additionally, President Trump announced a tariff strategy affecting generic drugs and certain Canadian goods, influencing market movements. Meanwhile, tech sector earnings will soon be under scrutiny as Alphabet and Tesla report their financial results.