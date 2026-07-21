Tensions and Tech: Market Dynamics Amid Global Uncertainty

Global stock markets observed an uptick on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, even as geopolitical tensions simmered in the Middle East. Investors kept a keen eye on forthcoming corporate earnings, especially with regard to AI trades facing market pressure.

The U.S. and Iran's escalating tensions have not only influenced oil prices but also reignited inflation concerns, which are impacting Treasury yields. Additionally, the potential for renewed talks between conflicting sides may stabilize crude futures, currently trading above $90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, technology stocks bolstered both European and U.S. markets, with significant gains in chip stocks. Anticipation surrounds earnings from major tech firms like Alphabet and Intel, as investors decipher the impact of external pressures on the AI-driven market environment.