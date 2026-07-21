AI's Potential in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Game-Changer for Economic Growth

Artificial intelligence could give Sub-Saharan Africa's economy a 4% boost over the next decade, contingent upon enhancements in electricity supply, internet access, and digital skills, according to an International Monetary Fund report released on Tuesday. Without these crucial reforms, the projected economic growth could be negligible.

As countries globally compete to harness AI's economic potential, investments in data centers, energy infrastructure, and digital networks are on the rise. However, Sub-Saharan Africa, which ranks lowest on the IMF's AI Preparedness Index, is at risk of capturing only a fraction of its potential gains if infrastructure challenges are not addressed, the report found.

Addressing these infrastructure bottlenecks is critical. Investments in electric grids and digital connectivity, along with targeted policy changes, could allow Sub-Saharan Africa to better capitalize on AI. Companies like Microsoft and G42 are already investing in projects like a $1 billion geothermal-powered data center in Kenya, positioning themselves ahead in the race for AI innovation on the continent.