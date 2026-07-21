AI's Potential in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Game-Changer for Economic Growth

Artificial intelligence could significantly boost Sub-Saharan Africa's economy if improvements in electricity, internet access, and digital skills are made. However, without these changes, economic growth due to AI may be minimal. The IMF highlights critical infrastructure needs to unlock AI's benefits and avoid widening existing inequalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:30 IST
AI's Potential in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Game-Changer for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sub-Saharan Africa

Artificial intelligence could give Sub-Saharan Africa's economy a 4% boost over the next decade, contingent upon enhancements in electricity supply, internet access, and digital skills, according to an International Monetary Fund report released on Tuesday. Without these crucial reforms, the projected economic growth could be negligible.

As countries globally compete to harness AI's economic potential, investments in data centers, energy infrastructure, and digital networks are on the rise. However, Sub-Saharan Africa, which ranks lowest on the IMF's AI Preparedness Index, is at risk of capturing only a fraction of its potential gains if infrastructure challenges are not addressed, the report found.

Addressing these infrastructure bottlenecks is critical. Investments in electric grids and digital connectivity, along with targeted policy changes, could allow Sub-Saharan Africa to better capitalize on AI. Companies like Microsoft and G42 are already investing in projects like a $1 billion geothermal-powered data center in Kenya, positioning themselves ahead in the race for AI innovation on the continent.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026