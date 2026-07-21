South Africa Expands Trusted Employer Scheme to Boost Investment

South Africa has expanded its Trusted Employer Scheme (TES) as part of ongoing efforts to modernise the country's immigration system, reduce administrative delays and make it easier for businesses to recruit critical skills. The second phase of the programme is expected to support investment, strengthen key industries and contribute to economic growth by creating a faster and more efficient visa process for qualifying employers.

The Department of Home Affairs officially launched Phase II of the scheme through a Government Gazette published on Monday, describing it as another step towards building an immigration system that supports business while maintaining strong regulatory oversight.

More industries now eligible to join the scheme

The expanded programme will now include companies involved in strategic infrastructure projects, businesses establishing regional or global headquarters in South Africa and qualifying organisations operating in the financial sector.

The Trusted Employer Scheme uses a risk-based approach that simplifies visa applications for accredited employers, allowing businesses to recruit highly skilled foreign professionals more quickly while preserving the integrity of the country's immigration system.

To qualify, companies must demonstrate meaningful investment in South Africa, employ mainly South African citizens or permanent residents, invest in skills development and operate in sectors regarded as important for economic growth.

Digital application process supports immigration reform

The Department has also introduced a dedicated online application system for Phase II, with plans to integrate the programme into South Africa's upcoming Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) platform as part of its wider digital transformation strategy. Applications will be assessed independently by an interdepartmental committee to ensure the selection process remains transparent, fair and based on clear eligibility criteria.

Government says Home Affairs should support economic growth

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the expansion of the Trusted Employer Scheme demonstrates the department's growing role as an economic enabler rather than an administrative obstacle. He said the initiative directly supports the Government of National Unity's priority of growing the economy and creating jobs by helping businesses access critical skills while improving the country's competitiveness as an investment destination.

Schreiber added that moving services online and integrating them into the Electronic Travel Authorisation platform reflects the department's broader vision of delivering modern, technology-driven public services that encourage investment and improve the overall business environment.

Expressions of interest for TES Phase II opened on 20 July 2026 and will remain open until 4 September 2026, allowing eligible companies to apply for participation in the expanded programme.