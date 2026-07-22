Middle East Tensions Surge Oil Prices; Tech Stocks Stumble

Oil prices have surpassed $95 per barrel due to mounting tensions in the Middle East, influencing U.S. equity futures. Traders are closely monitoring the Japanese yen and potential interest rate hikes. Market dynamics are further complicated by escalating hostilities, fresh tariff threats, and major tech earnings updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:07 IST
Middle East Tensions Surge Oil Prices; Tech Stocks Stumble
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Oil prices surged past $95 per barrel on Wednesday as tensions escalated in the Middle East, affecting U.S. equity futures amidst crucial Big Tech earnings releases. Concurrently, the dollar weakened against major currencies.

Investors watched the Japanese yen, which rose after the Bank of Japan expressed concerns over potential inflation, hinting at faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. Brent crude, in particular, saw a 4% rise, its highest in six weeks, following potential supply threats.

Global economic indicators suggest that mounting tensions and market volatility could dampen global growth, with inflationary concerns and tariff threats from the U.S. adding to the uncertainty.

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