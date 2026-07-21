Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Hikes

The U.S. dollar gained ground for a fourth straight day as Middle East tensions sent oil prices soaring, igniting inflation concerns.

Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude rerouted in the Red Sea following threats from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, disrupting vital energy channels. This turmoil pushed U.S. crude up 2.32% to $85.16 per barrel and Brent to $91.27, marking its highest point since June 11.

Despite optimism for a U.S.-Iran peace deal and easing inflation data initially calming rate hike fears, the Federal Reserve's stance remains hawkish, with rising tensions reigniting rate expectations. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar weakened following new U.S. tariffs, and the British pound faltered as new political leadership settled in.