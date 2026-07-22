EU Airline Ownership Rules Under Scrutiny Amid EasyJet Bid Battle

The European Union is set to reassess its airline ownership regulations to ensure foreign investors do not gain control over regional carriers, aiming to protect strategic autonomy, a senior EU official disclosed.

This initiative arises in the context of a competitive acquisition attempt on easyJet by two American investment firms, potentially challenging the EU's stipulations requiring 51% local ownership of carriers.

The review could pave the way for further private equity maneuvers in the highly regulated airline industry, bringing clarity to permissible corporate structures, particularly concerning control and ownership.