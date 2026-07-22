Pakistan's $10 Billion Request: A Lifeline for Economic Stability

Pakistan has reached out to the U.S. for a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility to bolster its reserves and stabilize its currency. This follows its diplomatic efforts in international conflict resolution. The facility could ease Pakistan's financial strain, amid IMF-backed reforms and economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 01:59 IST
Pakistan's $10 Billion Request: A Lifeline for Economic Stability
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to secure its economic footing, Pakistan has requested a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility from the United States, according to an informed source. This financial lifeline would bolster the nation's reserves and provide relief for its cash-strapped economy.

The proposal, made to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, seeks a bilateral exchange arrangement with the potential to significantly reduce Pakistan's reliance on multilateral funding. Such a facility, if approved, would ease pressure on the Pakistani rupee and stabilize the South Asian nation's financial reserves.

Despite compliance with an IMF program that demands strict fiscal austerity, Pakistan's financial challenges persist. Discussions of the facility are critical as Pakistan navigates its economic recovery efforts, aiming to reduce vulnerability to foreign economic shifts and enhance its currency stability.

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