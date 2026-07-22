Pakistan's $10 Billion Ask: Seeking American Financial Lifeline

Pakistan has made a plea to the United States for a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility, disclosed by insiders with knowledge of the negotiations. This could serve as a crucial financial lifeline for Pakistan's struggling economy, which has been bolstered by its renewed diplomatic engagements.

The request was delivered by Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Pakistan is seeking to establish a five-year bilateral exchange stabilization support facility to buffer its foreign reserves and ease pressures on its currency, the rupee.

As the South Asian nation grapples with regional geopolitical tensions and economic difficulties exacerbated by IMF obligations, the proposed facility stands to reduce multilateral funding dependency if approved. Pakistan's economic strategy also involves leveraging U.S. ties for investment growth in sectors like crypto, real estate, and mining.