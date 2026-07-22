Pakistan Seeks $10 Billion Lifeline from U.S. to Stabilize Economy

Pakistan has requested a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility from the United States to bolster its economy. This request follows Pakistan's diplomatic efforts over the Iran conflict. Approval could reduce reliance on multilateral financing, ease pressure on the rupee, and stabilize reserves amid ongoing IMF-backed reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:43 IST
Pakistan Seeks $10 Billion Lifeline from U.S. to Stabilize Economy
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Pakistan is seeking a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility from the United States, a move that could serve as a financial lifeline for the nation's struggling economy. This request, if granted, would provide substantial relief by shoring up foreign reserve levels and easing the pressure on the rupee.

This development comes on the back of Pakistan's successful diplomatic involvement in talks over the Iran conflict, elevating its international profile. The proposal, sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, seeks a bilateral support facility with a maturity of up to five years, aimed at reducing the country's reliance on multilateral sources of financing.

The U.S. Treasury and Pakistan's Finance Ministry have yet to publicly respond. However, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has underscored the economic vulnerabilities linked to regional geopolitics, seeking greater U.S. support for international market access and strategic financial projects.

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