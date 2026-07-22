FTSE 100 and Midcap 250: Commodity Surge Lifts London Stocks

London's stock market saw robust gains on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 index climbing over 1% as commodity-linked stocks surged. The index closed 1.2% higher at 10,717 points, marking its highest level in more than four months. Concurrently, the FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.7%, achieving its highest close in over four years.

These gains were largely attributed to a rise in oil and metal prices, which bolstered commodity-linked equities. Investors' attention, however, remained fixated on the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decisions, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The performance of the FTSE indices reflects a broader optimism in the market despite ongoing economic uncertainties, highlighting the intricate balance between commodity price fluctuations and monetary policy expectations.