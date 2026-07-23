Waikato Youth Programmes Receive Boost to Expand Education and Jobs Support

More than 400 young people across the Waikato region are set to benefit from new funding that will strengthen education, leadership and employment opportunities through partnerships between the New Zealand Government and community organisations. Youth Minister James Meager announced the latest investments, saying the funding will help local organisations expand programmes that support young people at key stages of their education and career journeys while making the most of community expertise and matched funding.

Funding to Help Students Stay Connected to Education

The Hauraki Māori Trust Board has secured $316,000 through the Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund to deliver an early intervention programme for more than 320 students making the transition from primary to secondary school.

The Trust will contribute an equal amount, taking the total investment to $632,000 over the next two years. The programme is designed to reduce the risk of students disengaging from education by providing support during one of the most important stages of their schooling. Meager said the co-funding approach allows the Government to increase opportunities for young people while encouraging strong investment from community partners, delivering greater value without increasing costs for taxpayers.

Community Organisations Expand Employment Pathways

The Raukawa Charitable Trust has also received $120,000 to run two programmes that will reach more than 80 young people over the next year.

Additional funding from the Department of Internal Affairs and the Len Reynolds Trust will match the Government's contribution, allowing the programmes to focus on building practical employability skills while creating stronger links to education, training and future work opportunities.

The initiatives are expected to give participants greater confidence and help them prepare for long-term employment by developing workplace skills and connecting them with opportunities in their communities.

Local Knowledge Shapes Better Outcomes

Meager said organisations rooted in their local communities are often best placed to understand the challenges facing young people and to deliver support that reflects local needs and aspirations.

He said community partnerships help create programmes that keep young people engaged, strengthen their confidence and provide clear pathways into further education, vocational training or employment.

The latest investments also reflect a new direction for Ministry of Youth Development funding, with greater emphasis on programmes that can demonstrate measurable results and contribute to the Government's priorities for improving outcomes for young people across New Zealand.