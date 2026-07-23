Malaysian Grand Prix Contender for Formula One Calendar Amidst Regional Conflicts

The Malaysian Grand Prix may return to the Formula One schedule, serving as a replacement amid cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to regional conflicts. Sepang circuit, last hosting in 2017, emerges as a strong candidate alongside other options, with decisions expected before the August break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:06 IST
Malaysian Grand Prix Contender for Formula One Calendar Amidst Regional Conflicts
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The possibility of the Malaysian Grand Prix returning to the Formula One calendar arises due to regional conflicts impacting the scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Sources revealed that Malaysia's Sepang circuit is under consideration along with other potential replacements.

The Middle Eastern conflicts have led to the cancellations of the April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, prompting Formula One to explore alternative venues. The Malaysian circuit, which last hosted a Formula One race in 2017, is at the forefront of these considerations.

With a decision deadline looming ahead of the August break, the Formula One community eyes the outcome of a World Motor Sport Council vote affecting other racing championships. Meanwhile, the potential addition of replacement races could help maintain the championship's planned number of events, crucial for broadcast agreements.

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