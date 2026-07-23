Ōmāhu Marae Homes to Become Permanent Papakāinga Housing

The temporary homes built to support families displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle at Ōmāhu Marae in Hawke's Bay are entering a new chapter, with ownership officially transferred from the New Zealand Government to local Māori organisations so they can continue serving the community as affordable papakāinga housing. Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka said the move reflects the Government's commitment to backing Māori-led housing initiatives while ensuring the homes remain a lasting asset for local whānau rather than becoming unused government property.

Temporary Recovery Homes Gain a Permanent Purpose

The transfer covers 11 homes located at Utaina Ōmāhu village, which was established after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the region in 2023 and forced many families from their homes. Ōmāhu Marae, the largest marae in Heretaunga (Hastings), was among the hardest-hit community centres during the disaster.

The homes have now been handed to Ōmāhu 2R Māori Reservation and Ngāti Hinemanu, Ngāi Te Upokoiri me ōna Piringa Hapū Authority Trust. Instead of being removed or left vacant as emergency accommodation needs decline, the houses will become permanent papakāinga homes, allowing local families to continue living on their ancestral land.

Māori Leadership at the Centre of Housing Decisions

The homes were transferred to the Ōmāhu Marae Trustees for a nominal amount, recognising the cultural importance of the land, the trustees' financial position and the Crown's responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Potaka said the decision gives local Māori the ability to shape housing solutions that reflect the needs and values of their own communities. Keeping ownership within the hapū strengthens self-determination while helping preserve cultural identity and community connections that extend well beyond the homes themselves.

The Government also believes the arrangement reduces future public costs by ensuring the houses remain occupied and continue delivering social benefits instead of creating ongoing maintenance liabilities.

From Emergency Response to Community Growth

The village was originally developed through a partnership involving the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Temporary Accommodation Service, Te Piringa Hapū, Ōmāhu Marae and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated to provide safe accommodation for families displaced by the cyclone.

With much of the recovery now complete, the focus has shifted from emergency housing to creating lasting opportunities for local people. Community ownership is expected to support regional development while providing stable and affordable homes for future generations.

Utaina Ōmāhu Carries a Lasting Message

The village will continue to carry the name Utaina Ōmāhu, a treasured whakataukī and expression used by Ōmāhu whānau and hapū to represent unity, resilience and shared identity.

The phrase has become a symbol of the community's determination to stand together through both hardship and success, giving the housing development a significance that reaches far beyond bricks and mortar.