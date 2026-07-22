Fujairah's New Trade Gateway: DP World's Strategic Expansion

DP World is set to develop two new container terminals in Fujairah to expand UAE's trade capacity. This move aims to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The development, under a 50-year concession with Fujairah Ports Authority, will significantly boost the UAE's container handling capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:58 IST
Fujairah's New Trade Gateway: DP World's Strategic Expansion
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

DP World has announced plans to establish two new container terminals in Fujairah, as part of the UAE's strategy to mitigate reliance on the Strait of Hormuz amidst regional tensions with Iran.

The ambitious development, expected to increase DP World's UAE handling capacity to nearly 22 million TEUs, also aims to boost general cargo and Ro-Ro capabilities. This expansion is part of an agreement with the Fujairah Ports Authority under a 50-year concession, positioning Fujairah as a pivotal trade gateway on the east coast.

Recent conflicts have exacerbated shipping challenges through the Strait, making such developments crucial. While financial details were not disclosed, the phased construction is projected to take 24-30 months, ultimately enhancing connectivity with DP World's Jebel Ali port and supporting global trade routes.

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