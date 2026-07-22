European Shares Surge as Randstad Peaks and Middle East Tensions Rise

European shares experienced a significant rise on Wednesday, reaching a two-week high, bolstered by notable gains in energy and defense stocks. The staffing giant Randstad played a pivotal role, marking its strongest day since 2008 by exceeding quarterly revenue expectations and climbing to the top of the pan-European STOXX 600 index with a near 14% gain.

The index closed at 647.07 points, its highest since July 6, as most sectors saw upward movement. Aerospace and defense stocks led the way with a 2.6% rise, and the energy index increased by 0.8% due to Brent crude prices surging above $93 a barrel. This was largely influenced by tankers carrying Saudi oil turning back from the Red Sea amidst geopolitical tensions involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Meanwhile, tech stocks in the STOXX 600 dipped slightly, with the market eagerly anticipating quarterly results from U.S. giants Alphabet and Tesla. As the European Central Bank is expected to maintain current interest rates, investors closely monitor the impact of Middle East conflicts on corporate performance, highlighted by Airbus's launch of a €5 billion share buyback and significant targets set for increased profitability by 2029.