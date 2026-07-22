European Shares Surge as Randstad Peaks and Middle East Tensions Rise

European shares reached a two-week high driven by energy and defense stocks, with Randstad soaring after exceeding revenue expectations. The STOXX 600 index gained as Middle East tensions pushed up crude prices. Nestle and Airbus also saw significant developments, while investors await tech stock results from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:03 IST
European Shares Surge as Randstad Peaks and Middle East Tensions Rise
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

European shares experienced a significant rise on Wednesday, reaching a two-week high, bolstered by notable gains in energy and defense stocks. The staffing giant Randstad played a pivotal role, marking its strongest day since 2008 by exceeding quarterly revenue expectations and climbing to the top of the pan-European STOXX 600 index with a near 14% gain.

The index closed at 647.07 points, its highest since July 6, as most sectors saw upward movement. Aerospace and defense stocks led the way with a 2.6% rise, and the energy index increased by 0.8% due to Brent crude prices surging above $93 a barrel. This was largely influenced by tankers carrying Saudi oil turning back from the Red Sea amidst geopolitical tensions involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Meanwhile, tech stocks in the STOXX 600 dipped slightly, with the market eagerly anticipating quarterly results from U.S. giants Alphabet and Tesla. As the European Central Bank is expected to maintain current interest rates, investors closely monitor the impact of Middle East conflicts on corporate performance, highlighted by Airbus's launch of a €5 billion share buyback and significant targets set for increased profitability by 2029.

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