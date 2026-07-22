South Africa calls for innovation to secure future water supplies

South Africa is placing greater emphasis on innovation, research and stronger partnerships as it works to address growing pressure on water resources driven by climate change, ageing infrastructure and rising demand.

Speaking at the opening of the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) Biennial Conference and Exhibition in Cape Town, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said solving the country's water challenges will require coordinated action across government, industry, academia and communities.

Conference brings together water experts

The three-day conference, running from 22 to 24 July 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, has attracted more than 2,000 delegates, including engineers, scientists, researchers, policymakers, municipalities, development partners and private sector representatives from across Southern Africa. Held under the theme "Rethink Amanzi – Securing Our Future," the event is focusing on practical solutions to improve water security across South Africa and the wider region.

Majodina said no single institution can tackle the increasingly complex challenges facing the water sector on its own, adding that long-standing cooperation between the Department of Water and Sanitation and WISA has strengthened technical expertise, professional development and innovation.

Research and technology seen as key drivers

The Minister said protecting South Africa's water future will require more than upgrading infrastructure. She stressed the need for new leadership approaches, improved governance, innovative financing models and wider adoption of modern technologies alongside stronger collaboration across sectors.

Over the course of the conference, delegates are discussing issues including climate adaptation, resilient infrastructure, groundwater development, water reuse, digital technologies, municipal performance, the circular economy, citizen science and youth leadership.

Hundreds of technical papers are also being presented on topics such as artificial intelligence, advanced water treatment, emerging contaminants and climate resilience. Majodina said research must continue to shape public policy and strengthen service delivery by turning scientific knowledge into practical solutions.

She added that technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and smart monitoring systems are improving predictive maintenance, operational efficiency and decision-making, while emphasising that skilled professionals remain essential to managing water resources effectively.

Regional cooperation remains a priority

Majodina called for stronger partnerships between government, universities, businesses, civil society and development partners to mobilise investment needed to modernise water infrastructure. She said blended financing models, combining public, private and development funding, will play an important role in meeting future investment needs while ensuring water remains a public good.

She also highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, noting that South Africa recently co-chaired the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Joint Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Water and Energy, where member states reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on shared water resources, climate resilience and regional infrastructure.

South Africa has also proposed the creation of a SADC Water Week to strengthen knowledge sharing, innovation and cooperation across the region. Majodina encouraged delegates to use the conference to build lasting partnerships and develop practical solutions that improve water security for communities across Southern Africa.