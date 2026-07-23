FCC Closes Loophole on Chinese Tech Imports Amid Security Concerns
The FCC has banned the sale of devices in the U.S. with components from Chinese companies deemed national security threats, including Huawei. This closes past loopholes and expands restrictions to component parts. The move is part of a broader crackdown on Chinese technology in the U.S.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Communications Commission has voted to bar sales of devices in the U.S. containing key components from Chinese firms like Huawei, deemed national security threats.
Prior loopholes allowed Huawei components to be used, despite broader bans. This move intensifies restrictions amid ongoing security concerns.
The decision signals a continuation of the strict policies from the Trump administration to counter perceived threats from Chinese technology companies.
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