Wall Street's Uncertain Path: Tech Earnings and Chip Stocks Weigh In

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday due to weakness in chip stocks, as investors exercise caution before Big Tech earnings. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight rise. The outcome of these earnings could determine the future trajectory of AI-driven market rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street's Uncertain Path: Tech Earnings and Chip Stocks Weigh In
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced a downward trend on Wednesday, hindered by declining chip stocks. Investors approached the day with caution, eyes set on the upcoming results of Big Tech earnings. These results are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping Wall Street’s AI-driven rally.

At the start of the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showcased a minor ascent, climbing by 62.5 points, an increase of 0.12%, to reach 52287.14. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a fall of 11.7 points, or 0.16%, opening at 7497.47.

Concurrently, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop, shedding 143.5 points, equivalent to 0.56%, landing at 25693.719 as the market opened. The upcoming tech earnings loom significant, with potential impacts on the ongoing AI-focused stock market rally.

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