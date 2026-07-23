U.S. Military Executes Successive Strikes in Iran

The United States military announced late Wednesday that it had completed its latest series of strikes on Iran, carried out under the orders of President Donald Trump. This marks the 12th consecutive night of U.S. military operations targeting Iran.

The strikes are part of an ongoing campaign, reflecting a strategic military response purportedly aimed at maintaining national security interests and demonstrating American military resolve in the region.

As tensions continue to soar, the ongoing operations reflect the administration’s approach to handling conflicts and influence abroad, intensifying the geopolitical dynamics involved.