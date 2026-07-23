Dollar Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: Inflation Fears Loom

The dollar held steady on Thursday as U.S.-Iran tensions affected investor sentiment, driving demand for the currency. Rising oil prices and inflation worries propelled a surge in U.S. Treasury yields. The Japanese yen remained weak despite potential interventions. Concerns about inflation and currency interventions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:09 IST
Dollar Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: Inflation Fears Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar stabilized on Thursday, influenced by escalating U.S.-Iran tensions that heightened investor anxiety and bolstered the appeal of the safe-haven currency. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen languished near historic lows with few indicators of recovery.

The dollar index, reflecting the currency's value against major counterparts such as the yen and euro, dipped slightly by 0.06% to 101.05. This stability came amid rising oil prices following U.S. military engagements and disruptions to global oil flows, leading to renewed inflation concerns. Notably, U.S. Treasury yields reached a 17-month high, driven by these inflationary pressures.

In currency movements, the euro strengthened slightly, and other global currencies saw marginal gains against the dollar. In Japan, potential currency market interventions loom as officials weigh their response to the yen's ongoing weakness. Currency markets remain vigilant to any signs of economic shifts that may prompt decisive actions by financial authorities.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026