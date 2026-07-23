Dollar Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: Inflation Fears Loom

The dollar stabilized on Thursday, influenced by escalating U.S.-Iran tensions that heightened investor anxiety and bolstered the appeal of the safe-haven currency. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen languished near historic lows with few indicators of recovery.

The dollar index, reflecting the currency's value against major counterparts such as the yen and euro, dipped slightly by 0.06% to 101.05. This stability came amid rising oil prices following U.S. military engagements and disruptions to global oil flows, leading to renewed inflation concerns. Notably, U.S. Treasury yields reached a 17-month high, driven by these inflationary pressures.

In currency movements, the euro strengthened slightly, and other global currencies saw marginal gains against the dollar. In Japan, potential currency market interventions loom as officials weigh their response to the yen's ongoing weakness. Currency markets remain vigilant to any signs of economic shifts that may prompt decisive actions by financial authorities.