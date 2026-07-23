High Seas Hostility: Houthis Strike Saudi Oil Tankers in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi militia targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, causing a fire on the vessel Encelia. The attack, involving ballistic missiles and drones, is seen as an international law violation. Authorities secured the vessel, ensuring crew safety and environmental protection, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 08:16 IST
High Seas Hostility: Houthis Strike Saudi Oil Tankers in Red Sea
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a bold maritime assault, Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for striking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, declaring the vessels had breached a naval blockade imposed by the group. The Saudi tanker Encelia was reported ablaze following the attack, drawing widespread international concern over maritime security.

The Saudi state news agency, SPA, reported a fire on the Encelia caused by a missile strike. Authorities quickly secured the crew's safety and took measures to safeguard the marine environment. The incident has been condemned as a violation of international law, yet the identity of the assailant remains a subject of investigation.

Maritime sources revealed distress calls from the Encelia, corroborating reports of missile strikes and subsequent firefighting efforts. While the Houthis claimed credit for hitting two tankers, the Layla remains unconfirmed. Tankers rerouted from Saudi ports, signaling heightened regional tensions amid ongoing security assessments.

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