Youth Power Surge: Protesters Demand Reform in India's Education System
Youth in New Delhi are demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over exam paper leaks, leading to massive protests. These protests have become a significant challenge to Prime Minister Modi's government. The movement reflects deeper dissatisfaction among young Indians over job shortages and frequent exam leaks.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest, youth protesters in New Delhi are clashing with police, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests were triggered by exam paper leaks affecting 2 million students.
An estimated 10,000 people gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site, rallying under the 'Cockroach Janta Party' banner. This youth movement represents a substantial challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Opposition parties have seized upon the students' demands, exacerbating tensions during the monsoon session of parliament.
Security concerns have led to the closure of 16 metro stations in central New Delhi. The government is engaging in dialogue with movement leaders and exploring exam system reforms. However, the protesters remain unmoved in their demand for ministerial resignation, reflecting broader youth frustrations over job opportunities and repeated exam leaks.
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